All Hail the Liver King
A return to our ancient ancestors’ way of life, via TikTok.
Episode Notes
Brian Johnson, aka the Liver King, has amassed millions of followers with his bizarre yet addictive workout and raw-meat-diet videos. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison comb through the king’s core tenets, his obsession with explosives, and of course his taste for liver with a side of maple syrup. Later in the show, science communicator Johnathan Jarry joins for a discussion of why we look to people like the Liver King, and why we can’t look away.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder, Derek John, Jasmine Ellis, and Kevin Bendis.