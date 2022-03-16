Live From South by Southwest
ICYMI goes to Austin for a live show with Bridget Todd, talking all about life on the internet.
Episode Notes
ICYMI went to Austin this week and recorded a live show at South by Southwest. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison are joined by Bridget Todd, host of the podcast There Are No Girls on the Internet, to discuss the recent “womblands” drama, their favorite scams on the internet, and what it’s like covering the internet beat.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.