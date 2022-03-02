We Bought Weed in the Metaverse
It’s surprisingly easy to do it, if you can find your way around in there.
The metaverse wants to convince us it’s the future of retail, even for buying marijuana. On the show today, Madison is joined by Slate’s Shannon Palus to talk about Shannon’s recent journey into the metaverse to buy weed gummies. They discuss what it’s like to enter the metaverse, the mediocre graphics on display there, and if it really is the future of retail—or just a misguided lark from Big Tech.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.