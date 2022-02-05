What Barbra Streisand Has to Do With Banning Maus
Trying to keep something out of people’s hands usually only makes them want it more.
Last month, a Tennessee school board voted to ban Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel about the Holocaust, Maus, from their eighth grade curriculum. This caused Maus to experience the the Streisand effect. On the show today, Rachelle and Madison explain the origins of the Streisand effect as an online phenomenon, how it helped Maus’ recent sales skyrocket, and why this short-term publicity isn’t really the solution to bans like these.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.