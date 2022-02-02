Rihanna Is Releasing a New … Baby
The singer’s “baby bump” is pregnant with meaning (and a child).
Rihanna is having a baby, and Romance Twitter is furious. On today’s show, High Speed Downloads are back! Madison and Rachelle will zoom through all the important news about Rihanna’s baby bump reveal and Romance Twitter’s toxic reaction to an innocuous tweet. Then, they explain exactly what’s going on with podcast host Joe Rogan over at Spotify, and why it’s so difficult for platforms to part ways with their big personalities.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.