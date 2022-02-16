ICYMI

We’re All Trapped in the Scam-Industrial Complex

The Tinder Swindler, Inventing Anna, and why we can’t get enough of scammer-tainment.

On today’s show, Rachelle Hampton is joined by Allegra Frank to talk about two new pieces of scammer-tainment from Netflix: the documentary The Tinder Swindler, which chronicles a con man’s exploitation of the popular dating app, and the series Inventing Anna, starring Julia Garner as faux-heiress Anna Delvey. Rachelle and Allegra discuss how the internet was essential to both these stories and why we’re all on the hunt to uncover the next online scam.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

  • Allegra Frank is a senior editor at Slate, covering music, video games, and the internet. She worked previously at Polygon and Vox.

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.