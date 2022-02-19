ICYMI

Kanye West Needs to Log Off

His mental health struggles shouldn’t be for public consumption.

Episode Notes

Kanye West recently got into an online feud with his daughter, North West, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. On the show today, Rachelle and Madison run through Kanye’s long history of fighting online, our changing understanding of him as his mental health struggles came to light, and how we should talk about celebrities whose private dramas play out so publicly.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

