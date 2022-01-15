Why the Internet Is Abuzz About Yellowjackets
The Showtime series about teens stranded in the woods has everybody running to Reddit.
Episode Notes
Yellowjackets is a new series on Showtime about a team of high school girls who, while on a flight to a soccer game, crash in the Canadian wilderness. It follows their struggle for survival and how that experience shaped those who made it out of the woods alive. On today’s show, Madison and Rachelle sing their own personal Yellowjackets praises, explain why it’s the latest addition to the Puzzle Box TV canon, and discuss how Reddit is the best place for fandom communities—like the one that’s quickly formed around the show. Plus, people think the Queen of England is dead?
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.