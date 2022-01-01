Encore: You’re Using “Woke” Wrong
Our Juneteenth 2021 episode, where we explore the evolution of an increasingly meaningless word.
Episode Notes
From “woke bae” to “woke-a-cola,” the word woke has taken the internet and mainstream media by storm. But how many people who use the word actually know what it means? On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison (but, really, mostly Rachelle) explain the decades-old origins of the word, and how its meaning has evolved as it’s gone from being sung as a call to “stay woke” by the likes of Erykah Badu and Childish Gambino to being wielded as a slur by the likes of Mike Huckabee.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder, Derek John, and Jasmine Ellis.
This episode originally ran on June 19, 2021.