Vax Daddy Is Feeling 2022

Taylor Swift and New York Assembly Candidate Huge Ma think 2022 is going to be their year.

Episode Notes

Huge Ma, founder of the website TurboVax, a.k.a. “Vax Daddy,” is running for office, and Taylor Swift has claimed 2022 as her own. On the show today, Madison and Allegra talk about how branding queen Taylor Swift is feeling 2022, and then Madison interviews Huge about creating TurboVax, how his online experiences have informed his campaign, and which Taylor Swift track is the theme of his campaign.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

