How AIM Changed the Internet 4ever
AOL Instant Messenger was the beginning of the end when it came to logging off.
Episode Notes
AOL Instant Messenger launched 25 years ago, but at the time nobody understood exactly how important it would be in shaping the way we all interact online. On today’s show, Rachelle and Madison talk to AIM expert Caroline Moss about the early years of the platform, the playful shenanigans people got up to on there as teens, and how it led us to the world of always being online. Caroline hosts the podcast Gee Thanks, Just Bought It!
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.