Goodbye to All That 2021 Internet
A roundtable discussion about all the things that should never come back online after this year.
Episode Notes
It’s the final episode of the year, and a chance to look back at all the ways the internet has gone wrong in 2021. On today’s show, Rachelle and Madison invite Tracy Clayton and Josh Gwynn, hosts of the podcast Back Issue, to join them as they discuss all the trends, memes, and moments of 2021 internet that have no place cropping back up in 2022.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.