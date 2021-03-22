ICYMI

We’re online so you don’t have to be.

About the Show

Join Rachelle Hampton twice a week as we gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what’s gazing back.

Host

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.

Where AI Art Can Go Wrong

Rachelle asks a tech reporter what’s up with AI art and other burning questions.

Harry Styles Knows Exactly What He’s Doing

To understand his online savvy, we need to look back at his One Direction days.

Everyone Wants to Be a Food Influencer … or Do They?

TikTok has totally changed how we cook online.

A Texas Church Did What With Hamilton?

At least its illegal production entertained us on TikTok.

Encore: Is BYU Virginity Club Real? An ICYMI Investigation.

Is it sincere? Is it satire? We tracked down the viral Instagram account’s mysterious creator.

Encore: Who Weekly? Explains Bennifer 3.0

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together. Everybody rejoice!

Encore: Did TikTok Find Gabby Petito, or Exploit Her?

After an aspiring Instagram influencer mysteriously disappeared, she became the TikTok true crime community’s newest obsession.

Encore: How a Harry Potter Fanfic Took Over the Internet

This 500,000-word story has even spawned a fandom of its own.

Tumblr Changed How We Watch Movies

Archivist Maya Cade on the relationship between Tumblr and film, and how Tumblr inspired her to create the Black Film Archive.

What Is a Clean Girl?

And what does it have to do with the Old Money and Soft Life trends?

Was Black Twitter a Mistake?

Dr. Meredith D. Clark on the history and significance of black online spaces.

What Makes a Good Internet Boyfriend?

Thirst is a favorite internet pastime, but moments in the thirst spotlight don’t always last long.

Does Nicki Minaj Really Owe the IRS $173 Million?

Plus: Beyoncé made some album changes, and why Lockheed-Martin trended recently.

Dipping Marcel the Shell in Pink Sauce

Plus: Beyoncé, and the Bridgerton musical lawsuit

We Have Some Gossip For You

The internet has democratized and ruined our ability to talk about people we don’t know.

What Is “Hitting the Strip”?

Inside the recent rise of Elomir, a multilevel marketing scheme that claims to cure what ails you.

Madison Malone Kircher Logs Off

Plus, the greatest High Speed Download ever.

Frog Eggs, Pheromones, and Yassified Ed Sheeran, Oh My!

Plus, some exciting Slate gossip.

Our CEO Tried to Scam Me

None of us are safe from online grifters.

Doja Cat and Cardi B Are Fighting, but Not With Each Other

Plus, the toxic history of the Shade Room.