How To Live Anywhere in the World
Dr. Nassim Assefi on making an international move work for you.
Episode Notes
Have you ever wanted to move to a new country? Picking up and starting over internationally can be rewarding, but also nerve-wracking. Our listener Sara has lived overseas for more than a decade, but she recently moved to Switzerland and is struggling to fit in. On this episode of How To!, founding host Charles Duhigg brings in Dr. Nassim Assefi who, amongst all of her interesting professional accomplishments, is a self-identified “global nomad.” She’s lived in over 10 countries and draws on her extensive personal experience to help Sara—and anyone thinking about moving abroad—make a smooth transition.
Do you have a question we can help you solve? Send us a note at howto@slate.com or leave us a voicemail at 646-495-4001 and we might have you on the show.
Podcast production by Derek John, Rosemary Belson, Kevin Bendis, and Jabari Butler.