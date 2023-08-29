How To Navigate Adult Autism
Lauren Ober on the beauty of better understanding who we are.
Episode Notes
It’s a family joke that Dave and his 13 year-old son are the same person. So when his son found out he is autistic, Dave realized that he, too, is on the autism spectrum. The label is a comfort—a reassurance that his personality “quirks” have an explanation. But, at the same time, it’s led to all of these questions like should he tell people? What does this change, if anything? And how does he learn to navigate a neurotypical world? On this episode of How To!, Carvell Wallace brings in journalist and podcast host, Lauren Ober. Lauren documented her own autism journey on The Loudest Girl In the World. She has lots of advice for living life as a newly diagnosed neurodivergent person.
