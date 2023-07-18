Caregivers provide an estimated 600 billion dollars in free labor each year, according to the AARP. This week’s listener, Dani is one such caregiver. She and her partner found themselves navigating the confusing world of Medicare and Medicaid, estate planning, powers of attorney, etc. All in the hope of helping their loved ones stay healthy and comfortable until they need an end-of-life plan. This experience has her worried—who is going to look after her when the time comes? On this episode of How To!, host Carvell Wallace brings on Amy Goyer, AARP’s family and caregiving expert and has quite a bit of personal experience. She cuts through the confusion on how to caregive, how to care for caregivers, and how to prepare to be cared for yourself. Because we’re all going to need it, sooner or later.

If you liked this episode, check out: How To Fight With Your Parents, which is about parenting your parents.

Resources mentioned:

Caregiving Guides

Livable Communities

Local Resource Connections

National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys

Five Wishes Document

Aging Life Care Association

