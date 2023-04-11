John has spent years training to become a Pararescueman, a member of Air Force Special Warfare tasked with recovering downed military personnel around the globe. He has pushed himself past countless obstacles and trials, except one — holding his breath in the pool. On this episode of How To!, co-host Carvell Wallace is joined by free diving expert and founder of the Performance Free Dive Academy Kirk Krack. Kirk has spent decades mastering the art of lowering his heart rate and increasing his capacity to hold his breath. He has advised everyone from Navy SEALs to the cast members of Avatar 2: The Way of Water. He even helped Sigourney Weaver go without a gulp of air for over 6 minutes! Kirk gives John tips for extending his breathholds under water and explains why all of us should be more conscious of how we breathe.

