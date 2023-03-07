Cooking is one of the most basic human activities. We’ve probably been doing it since the discovery of fire and, yet, it’s more than just fuel. It’s culture. It’s comfort. It’s increasingly content. The problem is when we have such high expectations for something so simple and vital, we can find ourselves, well…paralyzed with doubt. Not to mention hungry. On this episode of How To!, host Carvell Wallace brings on Samin Nosrat, author of Salt Fat Acid Heat, who talks with food writer, Rachel Baron, about managing emotions in the kitchen. They dive deep on what it means to manage (and harness) feelings of chaos, how to stop comparing yourself to Instagram chefs, and how to feed not just yourself, but your soul.

