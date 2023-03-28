On a recent workday, Pauline woke up and logged into her computer from home … only to find an email saying she was being laid off — effective immediately. She and her entire team, many of them working remotely, instantly lost access to all of their company accounts. Pauline was shell-shocked, hurt, and wondering what to do next. In the wake of massive tech layoffs, it’s a story that’s now all-too familiar. On this episode of How To!, co-host Carvell Wallace brings in Susan Peppercorn, a career coach who writes for the Harvard Business Review and is the author of ​​Ditch Your Inner Critic At Work. She has some tried-and-true tactical tips for making the most of a sudden job loss.

