How To Bounce Back From a Layoff
Career coach Susan Peppercorn on how workers (and companies) can do better.
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
Episode Notes
On a recent workday, Pauline woke up and logged into her computer from home … only to find an email saying she was being laid off — effective immediately. She and her entire team, many of them working remotely, instantly lost access to all of their company accounts. Pauline was shell-shocked, hurt, and wondering what to do next. In the wake of massive tech layoffs, it’s a story that’s now all-too familiar. On this episode of How To!, co-host Carvell Wallace brings in Susan Peppercorn, a career coach who writes for the Harvard Business Review and is the author of Ditch Your Inner Critic At Work. She has some tried-and-true tactical tips for making the most of a sudden job loss.
Do you wonder how best to use your time? Send us a note at howto@slate.com or leave us a voicemail at 646-495-4001 and we might have you on the show. Subscribe for free on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen.
Podcast production by Derek John, Rosemary Belson, and Kevin Bendis.
