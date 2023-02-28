This summer, Hillary and her fiancé will be moving into their first home together. It’s an upgrade from their apartment, and they get to design it from scratch. Hillary is really looking forward to entertaining friends and even growing their family in the space. She wants to design the interior of the house so it feels like a home, but she has no idea where to start, style-wise. On this episode of How To!, co-host Carvell Wallace brings on award-winning interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins. Corey runs a design firm, teaches, and is the author of Design Remix. He breaks down everything from how to find your style (hint: look in your closet) to creating mood boards to balancing color so it doesn’t become overwhelming. No matter if you’re on a shoestring budget or can splurge on the space—Corey’s advice will help you love where you live.

