How To Face Your Kid’s Future

Rebecca Lavoie on letting boys become men.

Episode Notes

Keith prides himself on being a good dad to his three teenage sons. But in a post-pandemic world with looming student debt and uncertain opportunities, the future can be really scary. He’s especially worried about his middle son Ben, an introvert who doesn’t know what to do after he graduates high school this year. On this episode of How To! host Carvell Wallace brings on Rebecca Lavoie. She’s a versatile podcaster and former co-host on Slate’s parenting show Mom and Dad are Fighting. She’s also a recent empty nester, and has some tough love for Keith about how he can stop fretting and find more joy in his own life.

