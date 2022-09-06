How To!

How To Have a Healthier News Diet

David Bornstein and Nicole Lewis on fixing the news, Part 2.

In the second of a two-part episode on reimagining the news we continue our conversation with Nicole Lewis, Senior Editor of Jurisprudence at Slate, and a longtime reporter on the criminal justice beat; and David Bornstein, co-founder/CEO of the Solutions Journalism Network, and former contributor to the New York Times’ Fixes column. The discussion picks up where we left off on how journalists can regain the trust of their audience, and how news consumers can find stories that inspire hope, agency and dignity — our democracy may depend on it.

https://trustingnews.org

https://wearehearken.com

https://results.org

If you liked this episode, check out Part 1: “How To Unbreak the News

