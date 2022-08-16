How To Restore Nature in the Heart of a City
Swiss Ambassador Jacques Pitteloud’s environmental diplomacy began with his own grass.
Episode Notes
When Swiss Ambassador Jacques Pitteloud moved to Washington DC, his residence was perfect. Too perfect. The Swiss ambassador’s residence sits on six acres on a hill with an awesome view of the Washington Monument. “I was amazed by the beauty of the whole setting…It looked like a golf course and I don’t like golf courses… they are ecological disasters,” Ambassador Pitteloud reflected. Together with his gardening team, the Ambassador has transformed the residence into a native oasis. On this episode of How To!, we’re taking a field trip to the Swiss Ambassador’s residence. Ambassador Pitteloud reveals how he brought back his beloved birds and even gave diplomatic immunity to local colonies of bees.
We talked last week with Doug Tallamy, who gave some wonderfully concrete advice on how you can revitalize your local ecosystem with just your yard. Ambassador Pitteloud is a living testament that you can have a meaningful impact with just your yard and he’s impoloring others to follow suit. “Environmental protection has become ideological and politicized. This is not a political question… It’s 5 minutes before midnight.”
Resources:
Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard
Audubon Native Plants Database
National Wildlife Federation Native Plant Finder
If you liked this episode, check out part one: “How To Save the Planet, Starting With Your Yard.”
Do you have a problem that needs solving? Send us a note at howto@slate.com or leave us a voicemail at 646-495-4001 and we might have you on the show. Subscribe for free on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen.
Podcast production by Derek John and Rosemary Belson with help from Katie Shepherd and Madeline Ducharme.
