How To Save the Planet, Starting With Your Yard
Doug Tallamy on why you should immediately replace half your grass.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
In the last 24 years, Judy has moved approximately 16 times for her husband’s military career. But her family has finally settled down in a lovely house with a yard near Annapolis, Maryland. Now Judy is hoping to transform her outdoor space into something that’s beautiful and environmentally friendly. On this episode of How To!, Doug Tallamy explains why, now more than ever, we need people like Judy to plant native species in order to revive our ecosystem. He has some surprisingly easy tips for replacing your grass (take that, lawn mower!), finding plants that pollinators will love, and even getting rid of those pesky mosquitoes.
Resources:
Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard
Audubon Native Plants Database
National Wildlife Federation Native Plant Finder
The Life and Death of the American Lawn
If you liked this episode, check out “How To Squash Your Fear of Bugs (and Other Phobias)”
Do you have a problem that needs solving? Send us a note at howto@slate.com or leave us a voicemail at 646-495-4001 and we might have you on the show. Subscribe for free on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen.
Podcast production by Derek John and Rosemary Belson with help from Katie Shepherd.
Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now at slate.com/howtoplus.