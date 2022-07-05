In 2019, Brenda took a year off from their PhD program to try to feel pleasure again…with anything. Brenda has come a long way since then but there’s one thing that’s still elusive—they’ve never experienced an orgasm. Whenever they try, anxiety kicks in and they’re left feeling frustrated and, in their words “broken.” On this episode of How To!, we bring in Ev’Yan Whitney, sex educator, author, and host of the podcast Sensual Self. Ev’Yan has some wonderful wisdom for learning about your body and reconnecting with pleasure, both sexual and non-sexual, in a way that feels safe.

Additional Reading:

The Tyranny Of the Female-Orgasm Industrial Complex by Katharine Smyth

Ace by Angela Chen

Sensual Self by Ev’Yan Whitney

Understanding Asexuality by The Trevor Project

Podcast production by Derek John and Rosemary Belson with help from Katie Shepherd.

