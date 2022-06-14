How To!

How To Run for Office Without Being an A**hole

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Vermont State Sen. Becca Balint on staying above the fray.

Episode Notes

We all know the country is deeply fractured right now, and that’s especially true in our politics. There is vitriol, bitter partisanship and an expectation that in order to succeed you need to beat up on your opponent. So is it possible to fight for your beliefs, remain civil and still win elections? On this episode of How To!, we brought together two politicians from either side of the aisle who are living proof that we can practice politics with humanity. Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Vermont State Senator Becca Balint share how they resist negativity, meaningfully work with the other side, and stick to their values even when they are forced to stand up to their own party.

Podcast production by Derek John and Rosemary Belson and Katie Shepherd.

