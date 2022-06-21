How To!

How To Find Your Style

Celebrity Stylist, Leesa Evans, on returning to the office in style.

Episode Notes

Coming out of the worst of the pandemic, we’re relearning some basic things like making small talk and even how to dress ourselves. Our listener, Kristen, is headed back to the office and wants to feel like a boss. The only problem? She looks at her wardrobe and doesn’t know where to even begin. On this episode of How To!, we bring in celebrity stylist Leesa Evans to give her a crash course in clothing. Leesa has some famous clients (i.e. Amy Schumer) who have found a fashion that is both functional and flattering. The key? Finding pieces that make you feel confident.

About the Show

What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Amanda Ripley (bestselling author of High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out) takes on listeners’ toughest problems and, with the help of experts, finds the answers to questions you’ve always wanted to ask but couldn’t. Until now.

