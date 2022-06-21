Coming out of the worst of the pandemic, we’re relearning some basic things like making small talk and even how to dress ourselves. Our listener, Kristen, is headed back to the office and wants to feel like a boss. The only problem? She looks at her wardrobe and doesn’t know where to even begin. On this episode of How To!, we bring in celebrity stylist Leesa Evans to give her a crash course in clothing. Leesa has some famous clients (i.e. Amy Schumer) who have found a fashion that is both functional and flattering. The key? Finding pieces that make you feel confident.

Podcast production by Derek John and Rosemary Belson with help from Katie Shepherd.