How To Make Sexual Consent Sexy
Jamila Dawson and August McLaughlin on how to have a sex life that is honest, healthy and more fun.
Episode Notes
After experiencing multiple instances of sexual assault, Julia often feels sexually disconnected from her own body. She wants to be aware of her boundaries and find pleasure in new relationships going forward. On this episode of How To!, we bring on Jamila Dawson, licensed marriage and family therapist, and August McLaughlin, health and sexuality journalist and host of Girl Boner Radio. Together they wrote With Pleasure: Managing Trauma Triggers for More Vibrant Sex and Relationships. They share candid, tangible advice about navigating consent and how to turn awkward conversations into something empowering — even sexy.
Podcast production by Derek John and Rosemary Belson and Katie Shepherd.