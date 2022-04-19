The town of Dartmouth, Massachusetts is in the middle of a mascot debate that’s escalated quickly. Our listener Keith grew up there and his kids attend the high school in question. He’s been vocal about his support for changing the school’s Indian warrior logo but is wondering if there’s a better way to solve this issue than trading barbs with the opposition. On this episode of How To!, we bring on Maulian Dana, Penobscot Nation tribal ambassador, one of the four federally recognized indigenous tribes in Maine. Maulian helped lead a decades-long effort that resulted in Maine banning all state schools and colleges from using Native American mascots in 2019. She has some practical tips to help Keith, and all of us, fight for what we believe in — without tearing our community apart.

Podcast production by Derek John, Rosemary Belson and Katie Shepherd.