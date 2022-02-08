Susan was concerned when she first learned that someone was impersonating her on Facebook, but that soon turned to anger when she realized the imposter had sent inappropriate photos to her real life friends. Susan tried and failed to get the account taken down. Then came the extortion letter…and now she’s freaking out a bit. On this episode of How To!, Jack Rhysider, host of Darknet Diaries and cybersecurity veteran, talks about the time he was stalked on the internet. Jack no longer shares much online — he won’t even show his face. You don’t have to go that far, but there are things you can do to protect your online data and your emotions in real life. If you’re worried about being exposed, Jack has some great resources for battling stalkers and online harassment.

If you liked this episode, check out “How To Steal Back Your Identity.”

Podcast production by Derek John and Rosemary Belson.