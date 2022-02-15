How To Fight With Your Parents
Author Elizabeth Berg on the challenge of parenting your parents.
Episode Notes
It’s been two decades since Maggie’s mom has gone to the doctor and her health is incredibly….shaky. Maggie’s mom has severe asthma and allergies which has basically isolated her from the world. With isolation has come anger and bitterness. Maggie is at a loss. She’s tried everything she can think of yet her mother refuses to get help. On this episode of How To!, we bring on Elizabeth Berg, a nurse-turned-bestselling novelist who has penned some 30 books, many focusing on family drama. Her latest is a touching memoir called I’ll Be Seeing You, which follows her perfectly imperfect parents as they’ve gotten older. Elizabeth has some hard-earned wisdom for Maggie, and all of us, about navigating a contentious relationship with our aging parents.
If you liked this episode, check out “How To Embrace Your Anti-Vax Family This Holiday Season” and “How To Get a Stubborn Parent to Listen.”
Do you have a question with no easy answers? Send us a note at howto@slate.com or leave us a voicemail at 646-495-4001 and we might have you on the show. Subscribe for free on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen.
Podcast production by Derek John and Rosemary Belson.