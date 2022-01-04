How To Eat Whatever You Want
Virginia Sole-Smith says it’s called ‘comfort food’ for a reason.
Every January nearly 75 percent of Americans resolve to make their lives better by losing weight. But this year we’re breaking free from the cycle of restrictive eating and spiraling shame. Journalist Virginia Sole-Smith, host and author of Burnt Toast and The Eating Instinct, has some eye-opening tips for our listener Tori that will help her ditch the scale, become more comfortable with her body, and even learn to control sugar cravings—by eating as many sweets as she wants.
Podcast production by Derek John and Rosemary Belson.