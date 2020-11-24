Matt’s dad believes some crazy conspiracy theories—that the moon landing was faked, that JFK’s assassination was an inside job, and that QAnon is real. Matt can’t stand talking about politics—or really anything—with his dad these days, but he’s desperate to preserve their relationship. In this episode of How To!, we bring on Colin Dickey, cultural historian and author of The Unidentified, to explain why conspiracy theories are more popular than ever. To get through to a loved one, Colin says, don’t dismiss the conspiracy theory outright. If you want any hope of changing someone’s mind you have to first understand the void that it may be filling in their life.

Podcast production by Derek John, Rachael Allen, and Rosemary Belson.