How To Have an Open Relationship

My girlfriend wants to sleep with other people. I’m not sure I’m okay with that.

Episode Notes

Abe’s girlfriend wants to try something different—sleeping with other people. In other words, she wants an open relationship. Abe could be on board, but he has some questions. How does that work exactly? What are the ground rules? And what if it ultimately causes them to break up? After all, they’ve been a couple for the better part of 10 years, and just moved back in together after some time apart. In this episode of How To!, we bring on Rich Juzwiak and Stoya, columnists for Slate’s How To Do It sex advice column. Rich and Stoya have the expert tips—and the personal experience—to help Abe navigate this brave new world and decide whether an open relationship is right for him.

Do you have a question about how to make your relationship work better? Send us a note at howto@slate.com or leave us a voicemail at 646-495-4001 and we might have you on the show.

Podcast production by Derek John, Rachael Allen, and Rosemary Belson.

