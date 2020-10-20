Back in 2018, newly elected U.S. Representative Katie Hill was a rising star in the Democratic Party. Then unauthorized nude photos of her were leaked to a right-wing blog by her estranged husband, triggering a House Ethics investigation. Katie denied the worst allegations but admitted to a relationship with a female subordinate on her campaign, and, amid immense pressure, resigned her seat. Since then she has written a new memoir She Will Rise, and continues to battle for her reputation. In this episode of How To!, we bring on Jon Ronson, the author of So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed, to help Katie understand what she went through and put it behind her. They discuss other examples of public shaming and how gender factors into the equation. Who determines the appropriate level of accountability and how do you know when you’ve apologized enough? No matter what happened, Jon says, we should all think twice before piling on to a social media shaming.

Podcast production by Derek John, Rachael Allen, and Rosemary Belson.