Donny is ready to leave the restaurant industry once and for all. As a recovering alcoholic, he was already looking for a new career before COVID-19 upended his life. But at 38 years old, Donny has held 30 different jobs, and without a bachelor’s degree, he worries that he doesn’t have what employers are looking for. On this episode of How To!, we bring on Jessi Hempel, host of the LinkedIn podcast Hello Monday, to help Donny kickstart a new career…during a pandemic. According to Jessi, now is actually a great time to do informational interviews—virtually, if necessary—to expand your network and broaden your horizons. She says it’s important to realize that experience comes in many forms. People skills, not perfect resumes, can ultimately help you get hired.

Podcast production by Derek John and Rachael Allen.