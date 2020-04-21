Caleb tries to be good to the planet by recycling, biking to work and living a minimalist lifestyle in his small Ohio town. But he still feels guilty about using disposable diapers and buying a minivan for his growing family. How can he fight climate change without driving himself crazy? In this episode of How To!, Emma Marris, an environmental writer and author of Rambunctious Garden, warns us not to fall into the trap of individual guilt. In other words, don’t feel too bad about using that plastic straw. Emma says that’s what the fossil fuel industry wants. Instead, reallocate your time and energy toward collective action that works to make large-scale systems more eco-friendly.

Podcast production by Derek John and Rachael Allen.