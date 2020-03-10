How To!

How To Find Your First Kiss at 38

A professional matchmaker tries to help a 38-year-old woman find “The One.”

View Transcript
What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Charles Duhigg (The Power of Habit) takes on listeners' toughest problems and, with the help of experts, finds the answers to questions you've always wanted to ask but couldn't. Until now.

Episode Notes

Sharon is 38 and never been kissed. This, as she acknowledges, is “a bit weird.” As a nurse who loves ballroom dancing, Sharon is smart, funny, and attractive. At the same time, she’s deeply religious and has been waiting so long for the perfect man she worries that she’ll never find “The One.” In this episode of How To!, we bring in one of New York City’s finest matchmakers, Lisa Clampitt, for some tough love. Lisa believes Sharon has a lot going for her, but in order to find her first kiss she needs to go on a lot more second dates. This is no fairytale, but sometimes you have to kiss a few frogs before you find your prince.

Podcast production by Derek John and Rachael Allen.