Coming out to your parents is hard, especially when they’re half a world away.

When Hema first realized she was gay a few years ago after immigrating to the U.S., she knew had to tell her mom. But the conversation didn’t go well. Hema’s mom lives in India and is convinced being gay is a Western phenomenon. So how does Hema help her mom accept her for who she is? In this episode of How To!, we bring in Sonali Gulati, a professor, filmmaker and queer rights activist who made a documentary about the parents of LGBTQ people in India. Drawing from her own personal experience, Sonali helps Hema figure out the best way to frame the conversation with her mom. One tip? Speak your parents’ language to explain how your life fits their definition of success.

Podcast production by Derek John and Rachael Allen.