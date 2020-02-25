How To Vote for the Next President
Can David Axelrod and Mike Murphy help a swing voter make up his mind?
Episode Notes
Anthony is that rarest of things in American politics—a swing voter who is up for grabs in 2020. Caught between his Republican voting history and his current dislike of President Trump, Anthony is now registered as an Independent. But he’s still not sure who to vote for in the coming election. Does he follow his head or his heart? In this episode of How To!, we bring in veteran political advisors David Axelrod, chief strategist for Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns, and Mike Murphy, a Republican consultant, who co-host the podcast Hacks on Tap. David and Mike discuss how to weigh ideology vs. electability and rank the issues that really matter. Can their advice help Anthony—and all of us—make sure our vote counts?
Do you have a quandary in need of a creative solution? Send us a note at howto@slate.com.
Podcast production by Derek John and Rachael Allen.