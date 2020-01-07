How To Propose (to a Man)
Gender roles are shifting, so why aren’t more women proposing to their boyfriends?
Episode Notes
Once upon a time, Ashley met a man and fell in love. Now, she’s ready to get down on one knee and pop the question. But with so few women proposing to men, she’s not sure how to go about it. In this episode of How To!, we bring in Caroline Kitchener, staff writer for the Washington Post’s the Lily, to share her own unlikely proposal story. She tells Ashley not to worry about stealing a man’s thunder. As for planning the perfect engagement, forget flash mobs and diamond rings—Kitchener says a relationship contract is the first step for a successful marriage.
Do you have a burning question or a problem that needs solving? Send us a note at howto@slate.com.
Podcast production by Derek John and Rachael Allen.