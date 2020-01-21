How To!

How To Kick a Meth Habit

A recovering addict in a small town tries to get past his past.

What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Charles Duhigg (The Power of Habit) takes on listeners’ toughest problems and, with the help of experts, finds the answers to questions you’ve always wanted to ask but couldn’t. Until now.

Do you have a problem that needs solving? Have you found the advice on our podcast helpful? Send us a note at howto@slate.com or leave us a voicemail at 646-495-4001 and we might play it on the air.

Jason has been addicted to meth for the past 15 years, which is not uncommon in his small Illinois town. Every time Jason got clean he would relapse, until last year, when the state took custody of his two kids. Since then he’s sobered up, but he’s worried about making it last. In this episode of How To!, we bring in Fred Muench, a clinical psychologist and recovering heroin addict who is now the president of Center on Addiction. Muench knows how hard it is to beat the stigma of addiction. To convince people he’s changed, Fred says, Jason must first convince himself.

Do you have a thorny question or a problem that needs solving? Send us a note at howto@slate.com.

Podcast production by Derek John and Rachael Allen.