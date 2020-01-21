How To Kick a Meth Habit
A recovering addict in a small town tries to get past his past.
Episode Notes
Jason has been addicted to meth for the past 15 years, which is not uncommon in his small Illinois town. Every time Jason got clean he would relapse, until last year, when the state took custody of his two kids. Since then he’s sobered up, but he’s worried about making it last. In this episode of How To!, we bring in Fred Muench, a clinical psychologist and recovering heroin addict who is now the president of Center on Addiction. Muench knows how hard it is to beat the stigma of addiction. To convince people he’s changed, Fred says, Jason must first convince himself.
Podcast production by Derek John and Rachael Allen.