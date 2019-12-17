How To!

How To Remember Everything

Can one simple memory trick help you live a more memorable life?

What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Charles Duhigg (The Power of Habit) takes on listeners' toughest problems and, with the help of experts, finds the answers to questions you've always wanted to ask but couldn't.

Do you have a problem that needs solving? Have you found the advice on our podcast helpful? Send us a note at howto@slate.com or leave us a voicemail at 646-495-4001 and we might play it on the air.

Jessica is only 26, but says her memory is “worse than [her] mother’s.” She forgets friends’ birthdays and important details at work, and she worries that life is passing her by. In this episode of How To!, we bring in Joshua Foer, a former U.S.A. memory champion who wrote Moonwalking With Einstein: The Art and Science of Remembering Everything, to help Jessica train her brain. Josh says you don’t have to be a memory champion to have a superhuman ability to remember—you just have to pay attention and let your imagination run wild (the raunchier the better).

Do you have a burning question or a problem that needs solving? Send us a note at howto@slate.com.

