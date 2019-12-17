How To Remember Everything
Can one simple memory trick help you live a more memorable life?
Episode Notes
Jessica is only 26, but says her memory is “worse than [her] mother’s.” She forgets friends’ birthdays and important details at work, and she worries that life is passing her by. In this episode of How To!, we bring in Joshua Foer, a former U.S.A. memory champion who wrote Moonwalking With Einstein: The Art and Science of Remembering Everything, to help Jessica train her brain. Josh says you don’t have to be a memory champion to have a superhuman ability to remember—you just have to pay attention and let your imagination run wild (the raunchier the better).
Podcast production by Derek John and Rachael Allen.