How to Make Your New Year’s Resolutions Stick
Previous guests of How To! tell us how they created lasting change.
How To! gave dozens of people advice this year about solving their problems. Now, we track a few of them down to see how our experts’ suggestions transformed their lives. We follow up with an actor trying to get buff like a superhero, a bachelor hoping to cook one perfect meal, a therapist who can’t fall asleep, an American expat who can’t decide where to live, and a former cop who suffers anxiety attacks. We discover a bunch of useful tips for achieving change that sticks—just in time for 2020.
Podcast production by Derek John and Rachael Allen.