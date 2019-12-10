How To Sleep
The trick is how you spend your mornings.
Episode Notes
Ben aka “Sleepless in San Francisco” hasn’t been able to get a good night’s rest for more than a decade. He’s tried noise machines, medication, vodka, even eating cheese—but nothing has worked. It’s harming his health, his career, and his dating life. In this episode of How To!, we bring in Andy Puddicombe, a former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the meditation app Headspace, to help Ben hit the hay. Andy’s first tip to get more sleep at night? Start with 10 minutes of meditation in the morning.
Do you have a burning question or a problem that needs solving? Send us a note at howto@slate.com.
Podcast production by Derek John and Rachael Allen.