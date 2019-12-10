How To!

The trick is how you spend your mornings.

What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Charles Duhigg (The Power of Habit) takes on listeners’ toughest problems and, with the help of experts, finds the answers to questions you’ve always wanted to ask but couldn’t. Until now.

Do you have a problem that needs solving? Have you found the advice on our podcast helpful? Send us a note at howto@slate.com or leave us a voicemail at 646-495-4001 and we might play it on the air.

Ben aka “Sleepless in San Francisco” hasn’t been able to get a good night’s rest for more than a decade. He’s tried noise machines, medication, vodka, even eating cheese—but nothing has worked. It’s harming his health, his career, and his dating life. In this episode of How To!, we bring in Andy Puddicombe, a former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the meditation app Headspace, to help Ben hit the hay. Andy’s first tip to get more sleep at night? Start with 10 minutes of meditation in the morning.

