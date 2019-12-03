How To Get Your Kid to Finally Grow Up
The kids will be alright—if you stop badgering them about the future.
Episode Notes
Owen is about to graduate from high school and has no idea what he wants to do next. Owen doesn’t seem worried, but his mom, Lisa, is freaking out. In this episode of How To!, we get help from Julie Lythcott-Haims, former Stanford dean and author of How to Raise an Adult. Julie regrets dragging her own son off to college before he was ready. Pushing your child into adulthood, she says, means asking the right questions—and then getting out of the way.
