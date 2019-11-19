How To!

How To Win At Online Dating

It’s complicated. Especially when race and gender come into play.

What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Charles Duhigg (The Power of Habit) takes on listeners’ toughest problems and, with the help of experts, finds the answers to questions you’ve always wanted to ask but couldn’t. Until now.

Do you have a problem that needs solving? Have you found the advice on our podcast helpful? Send us a note at howto@slate.com or leave us a voicemail at 646-495-4001 and we might play it on the air.

Traci is a single, professional woman looking for love. She builds furniture in her spare time, enjoys dancing, and can’t believe she has to devote an hour each day to swiping through photos and sending flirty texts. Traci’s quest for romance is made all the harder by the fact that, as a black woman, she has to put up with more nonsense than usual. In this episode of How To!, we ask Thirst Aid Kit hosts Nichole Perkins and Bim Adewunmi to share their insights on modern desire. They revamp Traci’s profile, swap stories, and share tips about how to thrive at online dating.

Podcast production by Derek John and Rachael Allen.