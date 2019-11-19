How To Win At Online Dating
It’s complicated. Especially when race and gender come into play.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Traci is a single, professional woman looking for love. She builds furniture in her spare time, enjoys dancing, and can’t believe she has to devote an hour each day to swiping through photos and sending flirty texts. Traci’s quest for romance is made all the harder by the fact that, as a black woman, she has to put up with more nonsense than usual. In this episode of How To!, we ask Thirst Aid Kit hosts Nichole Perkins and Bim Adewunmi to share their insights on modern desire. They revamp Traci’s profile, swap stories, and share tips about how to thrive at online dating.
Do you have a problem that needs solving? Have you found the advice on our podcast helpful? Send us a note at howto@slate.com.
Podcast production by Derek John and Rachael Allen.