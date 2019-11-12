How To Perform Under Pressure
Tips for success when you’re on the brink of getting your dream job.
Mike’s dream job of playing bass in a Chicago orchestra is within reach — if only he can conquer his nerves and master the audition. In this episode of How To!, we bring in Don Greene, a peak performance psychologist who’s worked with Wall Street traders and Olympic athletes, to see if he can help Mike perform his best under the spotlight. The secret? Jumping jacks, extra sleep, and watching reruns of The Office.
Podcast production by Derek John and Rachael Allen.