How many times have you looked at your phone so far today? Do you feel like you’re choosing to look or automatically craving it when you ought to be enjoying life? In this episode of How To! we get advice from Jia Tolentino, New Yorker writer and author of Trick Mirror, who spends hours on the phone every day for her job. And Cal Newport, author of Digital Minimalism, whose 30-day “digital declutter” helps us think more deeply, be more present, and control our devices so they don’t control us.

Podcast production by Derek John.