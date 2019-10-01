How To!

How To Decide Whether to Have a Baby

Cheryl Strayed, author of Wild, on the biggest decision of your life.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Charles Duhigg (The Power of Habit) takes on listeners’ toughest problems and, with the help of experts, finds the answers to questions you’ve always wanted to ask but couldn’t. Until now.

Episode Notes

Megan is 35 years old, a lawyer, happily married—and suddenly not sure if she wants to be a mom. She always figured one day the maternal urge would kick in, but so far she’s only felt ambivalence. Does that mean she shouldn’t have a baby? We asked Cheryl Strayed, author of Wild, how she juggled this question. She tells us the secret to approaching situations where there is no going back, and how regret—regardless of what we choose—is always part of the equation.

