Megan is 35 years old, a lawyer, happily married—and suddenly not sure if she wants to be a mom. She always figured one day the maternal urge would kick in, but so far she’s only felt ambivalence. Does that mean she shouldn’t have a baby? We asked Cheryl Strayed, author of Wild, how she juggled this question. She tells us the secret to approaching situations where there is no going back, and how regret—regardless of what we choose—is always part of the equation.

Podcast production by Derek John.